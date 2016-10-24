Oct 24 Representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice have signaled recently that penalty imposition on Barclays Plc, Credit Suisse Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG may not conclude until closer to the arrival of the new U.S. administration in January, Sky News reported.

Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, has been engulfed in crisis since the DoJ demanded up to $14 billion to settle claims that the bank missold U.S. mortgage-backed securities before the global financial crisis. bit.ly/2ezgBLV

A DoJ spokeswoman declined to comment.

The DoJ is also looking into whether UBS Group AG mis-sold residential mortgage-backed securities.

Credit Suisse and Barclays are in mortgage-settlement talks with the DoJ, Bloomberg reported in September.