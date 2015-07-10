ZURICH, July 10 Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) must pay interest on as much as 11 billion Swiss francs ($11.7 billion) of its own cash due to the central bank's charge on some deposits, putting a strain on the regional lender, its chief executive told a newspaper.

In an effort to dampen the franc's "safe haven" appeal in times of uncertainty, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has placed a 0.75 percent charge on deposits that are more than 20 times the amount lenders are required to keep with the central bank.

ZKB CEO Martin Scholl told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung that the policy was proving costly for the local government-backed bank.

"There is a 0.75 percent (charge) on 10 or 11 billion francs," Scholl was quoted as saying in an interview published on Friday. This works out to a charge of between 75 million and 82.5 million francs.

A spokeswoman for ZKB confirmed Scholl's comments.

"We are trying to pass on this burden primarily in the inter-bank market and to deposits of certain big clients but without making a business model out of it," Scholl said.

A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on the remarks.

Scholl said ZKB was harder hit by the deposit charge than other so-called universal banks that offer a variety of services because it has to hold a large supply of liquidity to meet a range of regulatory requirements.

ZKB is one of four banks on the SNB's list of lenders that come under closer supervision because of their importance to the wider financial system, along with UBS, Credit Suisse and cooperative lender Raiffeisen.

($1 = 0.9378 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)