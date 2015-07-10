ZURICH, July 10 Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) must
pay interest on as much as 11 billion Swiss francs ($11.7
billion) of its own cash due to the central bank's charge on
some deposits, putting a strain on the regional lender, its
chief executive told a newspaper.
In an effort to dampen the franc's "safe haven" appeal in
times of uncertainty, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has placed a
0.75 percent charge on deposits that are more than 20 times the
amount lenders are required to keep with the central bank.
ZKB CEO Martin Scholl told the Neue Zuercher
Zeitung that the policy was proving costly for the local
government-backed bank.
"There is a 0.75 percent (charge) on 10 or 11 billion
francs," Scholl was quoted as saying in an interview published
on Friday. This works out to a charge of between 75 million and
82.5 million francs.
A spokeswoman for ZKB confirmed Scholl's comments.
"We are trying to pass on this burden primarily in the
inter-bank market and to deposits of certain big clients but
without making a business model out of it," Scholl said.
A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on the remarks.
Scholl said ZKB was harder hit by the deposit charge than
other so-called universal banks that offer a variety of services
because it has to hold a large supply of liquidity to meet a
range of regulatory requirements.
ZKB is one of four banks on the SNB's list of lenders that
come under closer supervision because of their importance to the
wider financial system, along with UBS, Credit Suisse
and cooperative lender Raiffeisen.
($1 = 0.9378 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)