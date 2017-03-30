ZURICH, March 30 A former Swiss fund manager
found guilty last year of cheating 2,000 investors out of around
800 million Swiss francs ($803 million) was ordered to reimburse
one group of victims 207 million francs by a court on Thursday.
Nearly 1,200 investors were demanding around 420 million
francs in compensation from Dieter Behring, who was dubbed by
media as Switzerland's Bernie Madoff, after the American
swindler.
Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court made the award. A court
spokesman did not specify how many investors would be
compensated, but the Aargauer Zeitung reported that 816
investors were awarded compensation while 373 more were told to
pursue civil court claims.
It remains unclear how much money the investors will
actually see because their claims exceed what authorities seized
from Behring.
Behring was sentenced to 5-1/2 years in jail in September,
more than a decade after his investment empire collapsed. He was
accused of fraud and money laundering.
Behring, who has denied wrongdoing, is appealing against his
conviction and the compensation order.
Behring and several partners ran a trading system from
Basel, Switzerland, that he said produced "above-average
results" for investors before it collapsed in 2004.
He was arrested that year, initiating what became one of the
Swiss attorney general's longest-running investigations.
Prosecutors accused Behring of raking in hundreds of
millions of francs by promising rich returns to investors via an
automated trading system.
"We regret the large losses of those damaged ... but we also
have lost everything that we had built up in the previous
decades," Behring had wrote on a website he created to outline
his arguments and share hundreds of related documents.
He has said other people took the money after being consumed
by what he called a "insatiable greed".
($1 = 0.9963 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Davis)