(Changes day in first, second and third paras to Tuesday)
LONDON Dec 1 Swiss 10-year government bond
yields fell on Tuesday to a record low of -0.4
percent ahead of Thursday's meeting of the European Central
Bank, at which it is widely expected to ease monetary policy.
Swiss 10-year yields have been falling since mid-September
and the two-year yield fell on Tuesday as low as
-1.214 percent.
By comparison, euro zone benchmark German 10-year yields
stand at 0.47 percent while two-year German yields
fell on Tuesday to a record low -0.425 percent.
The Swiss National Bank imposed negative deposit rates and
bought foreign currency to stabilise the franc currency after
the bank abandoned a cap on the franc's value against the euro
in January.
The SNB still describes the franc as "significantly
overvalued" and Chairman Thomas Jordan told a newspaper last
week the SNB had no limit on increasing its balance sheet.
(Reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Mike Dolan and
Raissa Kasolowsky)