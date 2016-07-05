BRIEF-ICF announces amendment and extension of credit facility
* Signed an amendment and extension to its credit facility to allow for borrowings of up to $900 million
LONDON, July 5 The yield on Switzerland's 50-year government bond fell below zero for the first time on Tuesday, Reuters data showed.
All benchmark bonds on the Swiss curve are now negative yielding, after the 50-year yield fell to a record low of -0.003 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jamie McGeever)
* Signed an amendment and extension to its credit facility to allow for borrowings of up to $900 million
* Southern Silver announces brokered private placement with Gravitas Securities