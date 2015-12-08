(Adds quote from Swiss Treasury spokesman, details throughout)
By John Miller and Rupert Pretterklieber
ZURICH Dec 8 Switzerland intends to cut debt
for a ninth consecutive year, trimming it to less than 74
billion Swiss francs ($74.21 billion) by the end of next year
from nearly 96 billion francs in 2007.
Taking into account maturing issues, Switzerland's plan to
issue 6 billion francs in new treasury bonds in 2016 will cut
debt by another 3.4 billion francs, the Swiss National Bank and
the Swiss Treasury said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
After Switzerland's federal debt peaked above 25 percent of
gross domestic product in the 1990s, lawmakers introduced a
brake on borrowing in 2003. Since then, it has gradually
diminished, a trend set to continue next year.
Officials are also seeking to capitalise on low interest
rates and Switzerland's reputation for safety to guarantee cheap
borrowing costs for years to come.
So far, the strategy is working, with the average bond
maturity of about 20 years and an average interest rate of 0.38
percent, said Philipp Rohr, a Swiss Treasury spokesman.
"We will continue to follow the strategy of trying to lock
in low interest rates for as long as possible," Rohr said.
"We've already got a bond of nearly 50 years."
That bond, maturing in 2064, yields around 0.76 percent
. Ten-year government debt now yields less than
zero: around -0.25 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Investors generally buy and hold the country's long-term
bonds until maturity, resulting in a limited secondary market.
Consequently, the SNB has little scope for quantitative easing -
buying state bonds from financial institutions - to weaken its
currency or stimulate its economy, as the European Central Bank
and U.S. Federal Reserve have done.
The SNB and Swiss Treasury also said they are aiming for
total registered money market claims, used to meet shorter-term
liquidity needs, to reach 8 billion to 9 billion francs by the
end of 2016, up from about 6 billion to 7 billion francs in
2015.
With negative interest rates a pillar of the SNB's effort to
curb what it calls a "significantly overvalued franc," investors
paid Switzerland 70 million francs in 2015 on money market
claims.
"The negative interest rates, for many people, are almost
like an insurance premium that they pay for certainty that
they've put their money in a safe place," Rohr said.
($1 = 0.9972 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Michael Shields, editing by Larry King)