(Refiles to change currency codes in paragraph six)

By Jon Penner

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - Cross currency asset swappers have been identified as likely buyers of the first Swiss franc bond to price in the primary market with a negative yield.

Wholesale lender PSHypo increased a 0.5% January 2018 bond at -0.371% as part of a four-tranche outing that also comprised a November 2023 tap and two new longer-dated lines.

Despite the costly rate of return, the bond attracted orders for the maximum capped size available of SFr300m. One lead official described demand as "very digital", with accounts either in for good size or not interested at all.

That and the larger ticket sizes suggest cross currency trades being put on - investors utilising the large negative basis swap out of francs to create synthetic foreign currency assets at a hefty positive spread to, in this case, US$ Libor.

Running the numbers and given short-dated franc swap rates deep in negative territory, the tap priced equivalent to just over Swiss mid-swaps plus 36bp despite the negative outright yield on offer.

With the 3-month/6-month franc swap at around 12bp and the SFr/US$ basis at negative 42bp, that gives a spread of approximately 90bp over dollar Libor, even before factoring in the different price sensitivities of each currency leg.

One investor looking at the trade came up with an even larger spread of 3-month dollar Libor +95bp, depending on the systems and counterparties used, and that of course for a Moody's Aaa rated asset too.

PSHypo, formally known as Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute, finances mortgage funds to other Swiss institutions and used its usual lead group of Credit Suisse, Raiffeisen Schweiz and UBS for the trades.

The new 0.5% May 2028 priced at mid-swaps plus 13bp to yield 0.461% and the 0.875% May 2035 at plus 15bp to yield 0.815%. The November 2023 tap came at mid-swaps plus 7.4bp with a very slightly positive 0.06% yield.

In all, PSHypo raised a total SFr965m over the four tranches. (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)