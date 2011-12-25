* Chairman says sale is not an option at the moment-paper

* Says SIX Group would be worth 3-4 bln Sfr if listed

* Wants to use proceeds from Eurex sale for buys, joint ventures

ZURICH, Dec 25 The Swiss stock exchange, SIX Group, wants to stay independent although its German counterpart, Deutsche Boerse AG, has shown an interest in joining forces several times, its Chairman Peter Gomez told a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

"I think Deutsche Boerse estimates it would see economies of scale and an extension of its European business," Gomez said in an interview with NZZ am Sonntag.

"Its primary objective would be to make us an important shareholder of the new entity, which would strengthen the position of Deutsche Boerse in the merger with the New York Stock Exchange," he said.

But Gomez said that, even though it was his job to look at all options, SIX Group wanted to stay independent.

"A sale is not an option at the moment," he said, adding the group would be worth 3-4 billion Swiss francs if listed.

SIX Group sold its stake in electronic derivatives exchange Eurex to Deutsche Boerse this summer and wants to use the 800 million Swiss francs ($852.61 mln) proceeds for acquisitions and joint ventures, Gomez said.

"An international trading platform similar to Turquoise or Chi-X would be an option," he said. "Or we could buy a clearing and settlement organisation abroad."

He also said the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext could lead to acquisition opportunities.

"The European Union will probably only approve the merger if the two partners sell certain businesses. That would be very interesting for us: some attractive activities might come up for sale," he said.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have proposed to sell equity-option businesses across Europe and to give rivals access to a major derivatives clearing house, in an effort to win support for their merger from antitrust regulators.