By Joshua Franklin and Arnd Wiegmann
AIROLO, Switzerland Jan 7 For upwards of almost
$200 a night, guests at a Swiss hotel might expect to catch a
glimpse of the towering Alps or overlook one of the country's
famous lakes.
But visitors to Hotel La Claustra get a room without a view.
The 17-room hotel is buried in the Gotthard mountain range
and, with cavernous walls and minimalist interior, offers the
chance to spend a few nights in an ex-army bunker.
As images taken for a Reuters photo story show, there is a
bleak brick entrance, decorated only with a Swiss flag. Inside,
a restaurant, windowless rooms and lounge are all hacked from
the bare, surrounding rock.
To see the photo story, click: reut.rs/1OCjbdl
La Claustra is part of a wider trend in Switzerland for
recycling the plentiful decommissioned bunkers first carved out
to defend the famously neutral country from foreign invasion.
From data centres to museums, from mushroom farms to cheese
factories, businesses have been refashioning the former
strongholds.
"Along with our processors, our key selling points are the
Swiss brand and the physical safety of this bunker," said Frank
Harzheim, managing director at Deltalis data centre, located in
a bunker which once housed up to 1,500 soldiers.
During World War Two, Switzerland had a network of around
8,000 bunkers and military shelters. Faced with high maintenance
costs and a cooling threat of invasion, the Swiss army since the
1990s has handed a property unit the task of trimming that
number down.
The vast majority have now been bought, sealed off, or set
aside for historical preservation and are dotted around
Switzerland, often still disguised as barns, houses and medieval
castles.
"NOTLOESUNG"
The defensive tendencies that spawned Switzerland's bunker
building are legendary.
According to one possibly apocryphal story repeated with
pride for more than a century, Germany's Kaiser Wilhelm II on a
visit in 1912 was said to have asked a Swiss infantryman what
100,000 Swiss soldiers would do if 200,000 German invaders
stormed over the border.
"Each would have to shoot twice, your majesty," came the
supposed reply.
Museums like Sasso San Gottardo, built in a former fortress,
look to tell the story of Swiss efforts to stave off invasion in
the 20th century.
After Germany invaded France in 1940, Switzerland was
surrounded by Axis powers and recognised that it would be
out-gunned in any assault.
To hold off an invasion, Switzerland sought to make itself
prohibitively difficult to conquer. Under the plan dubbed the
National Redoubt, much of the country's manpower and firepower
would retreat to the mountains if a foreign aggressor attacked.
Through its chain of fortresses and bunkers, Switzerland
would keep control of the mountains along with key transit
routes.
"This was a pragmatic solution but also a very problematic
one," said Rudolf Jaun, a former Swiss history professor at
Zurich University. "The Redoubt strategy was what we call in
German a Notloesung (emergency solution)."
During the Cold War, concerns turned to nuclear attack. The
Swiss ramped up military spending and many homes were required
to be equipped with bomb shelters.
As with the bunkers, the Swiss have found new uses for these
bomb shelters too - nowadays many are simply used to store
family knick-knacks and wine collections.
(Additional reporting by John Miller; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)