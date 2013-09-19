ZURICH, Sept 19 A former Geneva-based private
banker who was a witness in a tax fraud probe into a French
government minister has been released on bail by a Swiss prison,
his former employer's lawyer was quoted saying in a newspaper
interview on Thursday.
Pierre Condamin-Gerbier, a former banker at Reyl & Cie, had
testified before a parliamentary commission investigation into
alleged tax fraud by former minister Jerome Cahuzac.
He was arrested in July on his return to Switzerland after
saying he held a list of French politicians with undeclared
funds in secret Swiss bank accounts.
Reyl filed a criminal complaint alleging theft,
falsification of documents and violation of professional and
commercial confidentiality.
Condamin-Gerbier's lawyer said last month that his client
had made up the claims about the list of French politicians'
secret Swiss accounts in a misguided attempt to alleviate
pressure on himself.
Vincent Jeanneret, a lawyer for Reyl, said in comments
published in the newspaper report on Thursday that
Condamin-Gerbier had been released from prison. He was quoted
saying by L'Agefi newspaper that he was not surprised by his
release and still expected him to be found guilty.
Spokesmen for public prosecutors in Geneva and Berne and the
police and security department in Berne declined to comment on
the case or confirm the release. Reyl had no immediate comment.
