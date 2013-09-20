GENEVA, Sept 20 French judges investigating former cabinet minister Jerome Cahuzac for suspected tax fraud want to question Geneva-based private bank Reyl & Cie, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Cahuzac quit his post in charge of French state finances in March and later admitted to holding 600,000 euros ($812,500) in a secret Swiss account and being "caught in a spiral of lies".

Reyl said it would cooperate with the French request, which it received on Thursday, in strict compliance with Swiss law, which provides for client secrecy and privacy. It gave no further details.

The Cahuzac affair has also ensnared former Reyl private banker Pierre Condamin-Gerbier. The bank filed a criminal complaint against him in June, alleging theft, falsification of documents and violation of professional and commercial confidentiality.

Condamin-Gerbier - who had testified before a French parliamentary investigation into Cahuzac's alleged fraud - was arrested in July on his return to Switzerland after saying he held a list of French politicians with undeclared funds in secret Swiss bank accounts.

His lawyer later said Condamin-Gerbier had made up this claim in a misguided attempt to alleviate the pressure on him.

A lawyer for Reyl said on Thursday Condamin-Gerbier had been released on bail from Swiss prison. ($1 = 0.7384 euros) (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by David Holmes)