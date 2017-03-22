(Repeats story, text unchanged)
By Marina Depetris and John Miller
KOELLIKON, Switzerland, March 21 Entrepreneurs
have high hopes for cannabis in Switzerland, where business has
suddenly taken off in recent months, six years after the country
legalised low-potency "marijuana-light".
Switzerland changed its laws in 2011 to let adults buy and
use cannabis with up to 1 percent THC, the chemical compound
that produces a high. But its money-making potential seems only
to have been discovered late last year, officials said.
"It started gradually last year, and then suddenly things
went crazy in December 2016 and in 2017," said a spokesman for
Switzerland's Customs Agency in Berne, which taxes the trade.
The number of retailers registered to sell low-THC cannabis
has risen to 140 from just a handful last year, the agency says.
It expects revenue of around $25 million on legal sales of
$100 million from cannabis in 2017, although the spokesman said
the figure could be far higher if the boom continues.
KannaSwiss, a wholesaler that supplies shops with
organically-grown low-THC cannabis to smoke or take orally, has
quadrupled its staff to 20 since last year, but boss Corso Serra
di Cassano says the company still can't keep up with orders.
The company was founded by two scions of aristocratic
families: di Cassano, whose lineage includes an Italian prince
beheaded in 1799, and Boris Blatnik, whose sister married into
the deposed royal family of Greece. They compare the high from
low-potency pot to drinking a couple glasses of wine.
"You feel like you should be high, because you have a body
high, but your mind is completely clear," said di Cassano,
walking among 3,000 plants inside a brightly lit grow room whose
electricity bill runs to $15,000 a month.
Nearby, dried cannabis with a retail value of roughly $1
million sits in six large plastic barrels, ready for delivery.
"We're really seeing the boom in the last month or two," di
Cassano said.
MIXED USERS
Switzerland's experimentation with low-THC cannabis comes as
several U.S. states have decriminalised or legalised pot.
Europe has a patchwork of laws. The Netherlands is known for
coffee shops where the authorities allow sales of small
quantities of marijuana. In January, Germany's lower house of
parliament passed a law legalising medical cannabis.
Several countries have explored changing the rules to reduce
penalties for possession of marijuana or permit strains low in
THC. But the Swiss were among the first to make recreational
low-potency pot fully legal and tax it.
Paul Monot, a founder of Doctor Green's cannabis shop in
Geneva, said his store's trade has grown briskly following its
December opening, hitting monthly revenue of 50,000 to 100,000
Swiss francs on sales of four to eight kilos. He now has plans
to begin marketing products in up to 40 stores.
"Our customers are very mixed. It is really not only the
stereotype of unemployed joint smokers, wearing backward caps
and sneakers," Monot said. "They are from all walks of life:
88-year old people are coming, as well as workers, bankers and
lawyers."
Carole Rodriguez, a 58-year-old nurse from southern
Switzerland, said she visited Doctor Greens to take the edge off
her arthritis.
"I am going to brew it in a herbal tea, to fight against
pains linked to my joints," Rodriguez said. "I'll try to cook it
in small biscuits, but I'd rather eat it than smoke it because I
am not a smoker."
The authorities are still adjusting. Police in Zurich and
nearby Schaffhausen still confiscate cannabis when their
officers find people using it, arguing it is impossible to
discern whether its THC content falls within the legal limit
without an expensive test. Geneva police said they were also
looking for ways to check whether a batch of cannabis is legal.
Barbara Broers, vice-president of the Swiss Society of
Addiction Medicine, said there could still be health risks, for
example if growers use pest control chemicals.
"We don't know what is in it. There are inadequate checks of
really what is in the substance," Broers said.
KannaSwiss's di Cassano said his company welcomes more rules
to improve quality.
"The money is great, it's a good thing to do," he said. "But
to me, that health aspect, that people are getting a healthy
product, is much more important than a quick buck."
($1 = 0.9938 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller, Marina Depetris; editing by Peter
Graff)