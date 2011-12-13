By Caroline Copley
| FRUTIGEN, Switzerland
FRUTIGEN, Switzerland Dec 13 Dressed in a
surgeon's white garb, "Caviar Meister" Tobias Felix slits open
the slimy, grey skin of the sturgeon on the table in front of
him to reveal Switzerland's latest luxury delicacy.
Costing up to 1,275 Swiss francs ($1,400) for 250 grams,
"Oona" -- meaning "extraordinary" in Celtic -- is the name of
the Alpine country's first Swiss caviar.
The product came about thanks to a brainwave by engineer
Peter Hufschmied who decided to use the mountain stream that
tumbles out of the North end of the Loetschberg railway tunnel
with a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius to breed fish that
thrive in warm water.
Some 35,000 Siberian sturgeon were released into the balmy
waters six years ago and have produced some 300 kg of caviar for
the Winter 2011/2012 season.
Switzerland has the second highest proportion of millionaire
households worldwide, at 9.9 percent, according to the Boston
Consulting Group and is also one of the world's top consumers of
caviar per capita.
The fish farm in Frutigen in the Bernese Oberland plans to
grow its shoal to 60,000 sturgeon, making it possible to produce
three tonnes of caviar annually, of which two tonnes will be
dedicated for export.
"We've already received enquiries from Russia, Hong Kong and
Abu Dhabi," said Andreas Schmid, head of marketing and sales at
Oona. "It's partly to do with the fact that Switzerland has a
reputation for good quality."
"BLACK GOLD"
In the caviar laboratories, chilled to between four and
seven degrees Celsius, the delicacy, synonymous with Russian
tsars, is collected entirely by hand.
First the sturgeon are scanned using ultra-sound technology
to check that the roe (eggs) are ripe and ready for consumption.
Once the sac of eggs is removed from the fish, Felix rubs the
mass over a metal sieve-like bowl to separate them from the
membrane and remove traces of blood.
"It's a bit like washing gold, only its black," said Felix,
Switzerland's only Caviar-Meister, who says he never tires of
sampling the delicacy. "It's great. I get paid to eat caviar
every day."
Then a large pair of tweezers is used to pick out any eggs
that are discoloured. A fine, powder salt is added to the caviar
to draw out the moisture, and make it glisten like black pearls.
Oona is sold as four different grades of caviar. No. 101 --
the best quality caviar -- contains eggs handpicked by Felix to
have a minimum diameter of 2.6 mm and is around just five
percent of the total caviar produced. A 30 gram tin costs 215
Swiss francs.
Since one kilogram of caviar typically contains between
60,000 and 75,000 eggs, a teaspoon-full of ten eggs, each
measuring little more than a couple of millimetres, costs around
1 Swiss franc ($1.08), positioning Oona towards the upper-end of
caviar brands.
($1 = 0.9238 Swiss francs)
