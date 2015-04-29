ZURICH, April 29 State-owned China Construction Bank (CCB)has applied to Switzerland's FINMA for a banking licence in the country, a spokesman for the regulator said on Wednesday.

Chinese state-owned banks have been aggressively expanding overseas in recent years, partly aiming to facilitate the internationalisation of the Chinese yuan currency.

"I can confirm that we received an application for a Swiss banking license by the CCB this month," a FINMA spokesman said in an emailed statement.

CCB had no official comment outside of normal business hours.

