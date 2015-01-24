ZURICH Jan 24 Switzerland's finance minister expects the state-owned China Construction Bank (CCB) to open a Swiss branch sometime in 2015, this after an agreement this week to establish clearing arrangements in Switzerland for trading of China's currency.

"The aim is that the China Construction Bank has a hub in Switzerland by the end of this year," Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf is quoted as saying by Swiss newswire SDA, while speaking on Friday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Widmer-Schlumpf said the bank had shown a clear desire to set up a branch in Switzerland, either in Geneva or Zurich, but that it had not yet filed an application and that a few regulatory questions needed to be answered first.

A spokesman for the Swiss finance department confirmed Widmer-Schlumpf's comments. A representative for CCB was not immediately available for comment outside of business hours.

News of a CCB's possible arrival in Switzerland follows an agreement this week between the Swiss National Bank and the People's Bank of China to establish clearing arrangements in Switzerland for trading of the yuan, or renminbi, and extend a pilot scheme for clients of Swiss banks.

Switzerland has sought to attract a Chinese bank in order to help strengthen its case to be a major renminbi trading hub.

Until recently, transactions in China's currency have been impractical for all but very large European companies that are able to involve China's central bank in a deal, because the renminbi is not freely convertible.

China's central bank has already chosen Sydney, Seoul, Paris, Luxembourg, London, Frankfurt, Singapore and Hong Kong as global centres for renminbi trading, as part of efforts to promote the use of its currency in international trade. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Toby Chopra)