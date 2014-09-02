* Transparency Int'l urges tighter money laundering law
* New law with stricter rules hit opposition in parliament
* TI launches campaign to halt flows of illicit money
BERNE, Sept 2 Switzerland is not doing enough to
rid itself of ill-gotten funds, despite loosening its banking
secrecy, and should now beef up its law against money
laundering, an global corruption watchdog said on Tuesday.
Cobus de Swardt, head of the Berlin-based group Transparency
International, said Berne needed to prevent ill-gotten funds
from being hidden or laundered, for example through cash
purchases of luxury goods or property.
In May, Switzerland said it would do away with banking
secrecy by joining the growing ranks of countries agreeing to
share tax information. But it has been less
aggressive about criminally gained funds.
While it has a law against money laundering, no substantial
checks are required on cash purchases at the many luxury shops,
art dealers and jewelers that dot the high streets of cities
such as Geneva and Zurich.
"I think the world's perception on issues of fighting
corruption is one where your efforts in last years in dealing
with issues like banking secrecy have not found the resonance
which probably you would have hoped they would find," de Swardt
told journalists in the Swiss capital.
De Swardt was speaking at a news conference to launch a
Transparency International campaign to persuade governments to
halt the flow of illicit money gained through abuse of power,
bribery and secret deals.
Switzerland is the world's largest offshore cash centre with
roughly 2 trillion Swiss francs ($2.17 trillion) in assets. It
was forced to make concessions on secrecy laws due to a global
tax crackdown.
The government has submitted a bill in parliament to adopt
the guidelines of the intergovernmental Financial Action Task
Force to fight money laundering, but it faced stiff opposition
in the lower house. The upper house backed it on first reading
and will hold a second debate on it next week.
In addition to tighter money laundering laws, de Swardt said
Switzerland should also require that the names of shares owners
are public. These "beneficial owners" can now hide behind legal
entitles when listed on shares registers.
He urged Switzerland to tackle these issues now and not wait
until international pressure builds up, as the country did on
sharing tax data.
"If you move on banking secrecy and move on beneficial
owners, it will become for a short-term period a potential
competitive advantage," de Swardt said.
"If I'm a Swiss business person I would say, bring it on."
(1 US dollar = 0.9202 Swiss franc)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Tom Heneghan)