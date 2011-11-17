* Weko says firms exchanged information on prices, sales and
costs
* Says firms risk sanctions if they do not put an end to the
cartel
ZURICH Nov 17 Swiss regulator Weko
accused the makers, importers and suppliers of perfume and
cosmetics products of operating a cartel on Thursday and said it
had banned the exchange of sensitive market information among
members of industry association ASCOPA.
"This exchange infringes cartel law as it allows firms to
adjust their market behaviour among themselves," Weko said.
Weko said the firms exchanged information concerning prices,
sales, advertisement costs and general trading conditions and
risked a fine if they did not stop.
It said the group was formed by the Swiss units and
distributors of big luxury cosmetics makers, including Bulgari
Parfums, Chanel, Coty, L'Oréal Produits de Luxe,
Parfums Christian Dior, Richemont and 22
others.
ASCOPA, an industry association with 40 members representing
and distributing over 180 perfume and cosmetics brands, could
not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)