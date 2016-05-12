ZURICH May 12 A Swiss court threw out a bid by
French luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin to register his
red-soled high-heeled shoes as a protected brand, ruling instead
that the "somewhat garish colour" is merely a decorative
feature.
The shoemaker initially sought trademark protections for his
red soles in 2010 in Switzerland. Since then, Louboutin has
repeatedly been rebuffed, the latest time by the Federal
Administrative Court in a ruling published on Thursday.
"Relevant audiences - namely, mostly female buyers with a
slightly elevated fashion sense - perceive colourful or in this
case red soles on high-heeled women's shoes primarily as a
decorative element, not a brand," the three-judge panel wrote.
Louboutin argued, in vain, that jurisdictions including the
European Union as well as in China, Australia, Russia, Ukraine,
Monaco, Singapore and Norway have judged the shoes to merit
protections, according to court documents.
Louboutin has been to court before to protect the red-soled
high heels, among them ostrich and kid stilettos that on its web
site cost nearly 1,000 pounds ($1,450.80).
In the United States in 2012, a federal appeals court
handling a dispute involving fashion label Yves Saint Laurent
decided the bright red soles of Louboutin's high heels were so
distinctive they deserved trademark protection. [reut.rs/1T9Hwvc
]
In 2013, Belgian anti-Islam campaigners were ordered by a
Brussels court to remove all posters featuring the stilettos of
Louboutin's shoes. [reut.rs/1TAVbpA
]
Louboutin can still appeal the latest Swiss ruling to the
country's highest court.
($1 = 0.6893 pounds)
