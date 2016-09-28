ZURICH, Sept 28 A Swiss military helicopter
crashed on Wednesday at the Gotthard Pass over the Alps, the
defence ministry said, adding it suspected people on board had
been injured.
Its Twitter message said rescue crews were on the scene but
gave no other details. Swiss media identified the downed
aircraft as an Airbus Super Puma.
The Blick newspaper published a photo it said was sent in by
a reader showing smoke billowing from flaming wreckage.
The incident was the latest in a series of Swiss military
crashes. A Swiss Air Force F/A 18 slammed into a mountainside
this month moments after an air traffic controller assigned the
pilot too low an altitude at which to fly. The pilot died.
That crash was the third by an F/A 18 in the past three
years. A Swiss F-5E air demonstration fighter jet collided with
another plane and crashed into a pond in the northern
Netherlands ahead of an air show in June.
The European Aviation Safety Authority grounded some Super
Puma helicopters in June following the discovery of metal
fatigue in the gearbox of an H225 model that fatally crashed in
Norway in late April.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)