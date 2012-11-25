ZURICH Nov 25 U.S. jazz musician Marcus Miller
was injured on Sunday along with members of his band when their
bus crashed in Switzerland, killing the driver, police said.
The two-time Grammy winner was travelling with 10 members of
his band from Monte Carlo in Monaco to Hengelo in the
Netherlands when the bus crashed on the highway near the town of
Schattdorf in central Switzerland.
A Swiss police spokesman said the driver died from his
injuries. The reserve driver, Miller and the members of his band
were all injured but not seriously, he said, declining to give
further details.
Miller, who plays keyboard and clarinet as well as electric
bass, has collaborated with Miles Davis and Luther Vandross and
was on tour to promote his album Renaissance.
Earlier this year, 22 children and six adults returning from
on a ski trip organised by a Belgian school were killed in a bus
crash in Switzerland.
