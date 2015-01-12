ZURICH Jan 12 Switzerland's frugal pizza lovers
have had their hopes dashed for a special rule that would have
allowed them to keep ordering cheaper pizza delivery from
neighbouring Germany.
Around a year ago the Swiss customs administration scrapped
an exception that, in some circumstances, allowed food delivery
like pizza into Switzerland without having to pass through
customs.
The previous system had prompted businesses across the
border to offer deals targeting Swiss customers, a spokesman for
the customs office said.
The strong Swiss franc has prompted Swiss bargain hunters to
cross the border in search of cheaper goods in neighbouring
Germany and France.
The Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) for
Hochrhein-Bodensee, a German region that borders Switzerland,
had lobbied for an exception in the case of pizza delivery, but
the Swiss customs administration has decided against such a move
for the time being.
"IHK Hochrhein-Bodensee is disappointed with this
information and will, in the interests of our member companies,
continue to work to find a solution," the industry body's Chief
Executive Uwe Boehm said in a statement.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Susan Thomas)