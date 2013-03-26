* FINMA head says currently no plans for special measures
* Not ruling anything out, but situation not like Arab
Spring
BERN, March 26 Switzerland's financial regulator
has no plans to impose curbs on possible inflows of money from
Cyprus, which is leaking euros even as its banks remain closed.
"Currently, we don't see any special requirements regarding
Cyprus or any other country beyond the general rules governing
what money Swiss banks are allowed to accept," said Patrick
Raaflaub, head of Swiss financial regulator FINMA.
While Cyprus negotiated its EU bailout, large amounts of
euros fled in the form of notes from cash machines and
exceptional transfers for "humanitarian supplies", medicines and
fuel.
Switzerland lies outside the European Union and its franc is
perceived as a safe investment,
It is a likely destination for some of the money now leaving
the east Mediterranean island, which has emerged as an offshore
financial haven for wealthy foreigners, many of them Russians or
Britons.
Under pressure from cash-strapped governments cracking down
on tax evaders, the Swiss government in December proposed
legislation for a "white money strategy" to try to clean up the
country's image as a haven for untaxed assets.
FINMA's Raaflaub said events in Cyprus were not as clear-cut
as the Arab Spring, during which Switzerland blocked nearly one
billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion) in stolen assets linked to
dictators in four countries at the centre of the uprisings -
Egypt, Libya, Syria and Tunisia.
"Sometimes there are events like the Arab Spring where we
remind banks of to comply with PEP (politically exposed persons)
rules. I don't want to rule anything out, but currently, we
expect all flows of money to be evaluated to prevent further
risks arising," Raaflaub told journalists.
No one knows exactly how much money has left Cyprus or where
it has gone. The two banks at the centre of the crisis - Cyprus
Popular Bank and Bank of Cyprus - have
subsidiaries in London that have remained open and placed no
limits on withdrawals.
Ordinary banks accounts in Cyprus are subject to central
bank capital controls to prevent a run on deposits. Little is
known about those measures, beyond assurances from President
Nicos Anastasiades that they represent "a very temporary measure
that will gradually be relaxed."
Late on Monday, the central bank of Cyprus reversed a
decision to start reopening at least some banks on Tuesday,
saying they would all remain shut until Thursday to ensure the
"smooth functioning of the whole banking system".
Cypriots are expected to besiege banks as soon as they
reopen after the shutdown, which began over a week ago.
($1 = 0.9473 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by John Stonestreet)