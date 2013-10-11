* Swiss court shines light on major Czech privatisation deal
* Half a billion euros held by Swiss authorities
* Swiss court acts after Czech probes bring no result
By Oliver Hirt and Jan Lopatka
ZURICH/PRAGUE, Oct 11 A Swiss court has found a
group of Czech managers guilty of money laundering and fraud in
a case involving one of the biggest post-communist privatisation
scandals that led to the seizure of half a billion euros in
Swiss banks.
The federal court in the southern Swiss town of Bellinzona
handed the five Czech managers sentences ranging from 16 to 52
months in a verdict announced late on Thursday.
A Belgian man, Jacques de Groote, a former official at the
International Monetary Fund who cooperated with the Czech
managers, was found guilty of fraud but not given a prison term.
The court ruled that the managers had conspired to gain
control of Czech lignite miner Mostecka Uhelna Spolecnost (MUS)
from 1997 to 2003, using the firm's own money to buy its stock
and then buying the remaining stake cheaply from the government.
They used a web of accounts, some in Switzerland, to
facilitate their dealings, according to prosecution documents.
The verdict brings a resolution to one of a series of murky
privatisation deals conducted in the Czech Republic in the past
two decades since the fall of communism.
Repeated Czech investigations into the case, which involves
several prominent Czech investors, came to nothing, upsetting
Swiss authorities and prompting critics to suggest impotence or
bias on the part of the authorities in Prague.
The Swiss court took up the case at a time when Switzerland
is trying to clean up its image as a haven for ill-gotten gains.
The MUS case has also come under renewed scrutiny in Prague
following the appointment of new prosecutors. They charged the
managers last year but the next course of their investigation is
unclear following the Swiss convictions.
The Czechs are also investigating a former government
official they believe may have been bribed in the MUS deal.
MUS has since been sold on to other owners and now operates
under the names Czech Coal and Severni Energeticka.
SEIZED CASH
Defence lawyers for the Czech managers - five of whom were
convicted of money laundering and four of them also of fraud -
said they would consider appealing against the verdicts.
"The defendants continue to insist on being innocent," said
lawyer Karolina Zelenkova.
The Swiss government has frozen 660 million Swiss francs
($724.56 million) related to the case, which legal sources said
had involved one of the authorities' most complex
money-laundering investigations to date.
It is yet to decide on the fate of the seized cash.
The Czech Finance Ministry hopes to get a share of the
frozen funds, saying the country had suffered financial damage.
"We see this as positive that the court... handed out jail
sentences, and that it (the verdict) included acknowledgement of
damage done to the state," said a ministry spokesman in Prague.
Czech President Milos Zeman, who was prime minister at the
time the state sold its remaining stake in the miner, gave
evidence to Czech police this year in connection with the case.
Zeman said he had seen nothing wrong with the sale,
according to a transcript seen by Reuters.
Former Mostecka representative Antonin Kolacek, who received
the longest 52-month sentence, has since quit business and has
converted to Buddhism.
"I am ready for any verdict," he told Czech daily Mlada
fronta Dnes before the ruling. "I prepared by meditating,
walking hills around here, drumming, exercising and dancing."
(Editing by Gareth Jones)