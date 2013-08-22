BELLINZONA, Switzerland Aug 22 A Swiss court sentenced a computer specialist to three years in jail on Thursday for selling client data from Swiss bank Julius Baer to German tax authorities, after the man agreed a plea bargaining deal with prosecutors.

The 54-year-old German-born man appearing before the Swiss criminal court in a striped polo shirt and jeans, said that he had intended to use the bulk of a 1.1 million euro ($1.47 million) reward to pay off taxes he owed in Germany. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Additional reporting by Albert Schmieder; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Louise Ireland)