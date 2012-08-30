ZURICH/BERNE Aug 30 Switzerland's low level of
government debt is the envy of many of its troubled neighbours
in Europe, but it poses problems for some investors who wish the
federal government would be a bit less thrifty.
For six years in a row, the Swiss government has run budget
surpluses, even while suffering a recession during the financial
crisis when it had to bail out big bank UBS.
That may please frugal citizens. But it makes life difficult
for financial sector players, including insurance companies,
whose risk management rules require they match up their assets
and liabilities both in terms of currency and duration.
The absence of enough bonds with long maturities is forcing
insurance companies to invest abroad, exposing them to currency
risks, and it may also be contributing to what some fear could
be a nascent property bubble.
"There are just too few investment opportunities," said
Patrick Frost, chief investment officer at Swiss Life,
the country's biggest dedicated life insurer.
Because of a strict constitutional rule agreed in 2003 that
limits federal spending, however, Switzerland's debt management
office chief Urs Eggenberger says there are no plans to change
course.
At around 35 percent, Switzerland's debt-to-gross domestic
product-ratio is small compared to the 90 percent average for
the neighbouring euro zone.
Highly-rated Swiss debt is beloved by safe-haven investors,
and with only 91 billion francs of federal bonds and bills
outstanding, yields on 10-year and 30-year bonds
are close to historic lows, below 1 percent.
Since 2005, federal debt has been paid down by 20 billion
Swiss francs ($20.9 billion).
At end-June, Swiss Life, with a government bond portfolio of
42 billion, held 26 percent in Swiss government debt. Zurich
Insurance Group, Europe's second-largest insurer by
market capitalisation and a big player in Switzerland
domestically, had about 7 billion in Swiss government debt.
Even though economic growth is seen slowing to about 1.5
percent this year from about 2.5 percent in 2011, the government
still expects a surplus of 1.5 billion francs for 2012 versus 2
billion last year.
Fund managers and the country's pension funds, of which
there are more than 1,000 and which have nearly 400 billion
francs in assets under management, are also unhappy.
"The amount outstanding of Swiss federal bonds is not enough
to fulfil the investment needs of big institutional investors,"
said Stephan Kuhnke, head of portfolio management at Bantleon
Bank.
NEGATIVE RATES AT AUCTION
Ultra-low interest rates due to the Swiss National Bank's
efforts to keep a lid on the franc mean the cost of raising debt
is extremely low. Short-term paper has achieved negative rates
at auction, meaning investors are paying to hold it. Low
borrowing costs are one reason for the government's unexpected
surplus this year.
"It's clear that we want to benefit from the historically
low rates," Eggenberger told Reuters, adding that about half of
Swiss government bonds are held by pension funds and insurers,
with a quarter held by foreigners. "Therefore we have a
preference for longer maturities."
Even though the debt management office is seeking to respond
to investors' needs, because the stock of federal debt is low
and not likely to rise, the hunt is on for alternative
investments.
High immigration and cheap mortgages have pushed residential
property prices are up 20 percent since mid-2008. The central
bank has in recent years warned about rising real estate prices,
and SNB Chairman Jordan said this week there was no reason yet
to sound the all-clear. [ID:nL5E8JRIK2
Another factor behind the real estate price rise may be
insurance company buying.
"The problem isn't just the amount outstanding, but the
meagre yields," said Karsten Linowsky, a fixed income analyst at
Credit Suisse. "That's a problem for the asset-liability match
up, so they go for alternatives like real estate."
About 60 percent of Swiss homes are rented rather than
owned, a proportion higher than in France, Italy or Britain.
Apartment buildings are often owned by insurance companies.
Swiss Life says it is the biggest private property holder in
Switzerland. "It's one of the few ways of investing in long term
cash flows in Switzerland," its CIO Frost said.
With choices in Switzerland sparse and the euro zone
regarded as a risky investment, Swiss Life recently expanded its
holdings of U.S. Treasuries.
Yet even that strategy has its limits. Analysts found fault
with it, saying it generated a pile of dollar assets even though
the firm has little U.S. business. And other markets are too
small and illiquid.
"Few countries have developed bond markets with long enough
duration. Other, smaller bond markets have problems either with
taxes or with too short maturities," Frost said.
Eggenberger said he was often asked why the Swiss did not
offer inflation-indexed bonds or debt denominated in foreign
currencies.
"You have to make sure there's enough liquidity in the
secondary market. And if the financing need isn't higher longer
term, it's just not viable for us to diversify the instruments
further," he said.