ZURICH, Jan 30 Switzerland's defence ministry has not received a second offer from aircraft maker Dassault that is cheaper than the type of fighter jet it is planning to buy, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

"No official offer has been received here until now," a spokeswoman for the defense ministry said.

Dassault offered Switzerland 18 Rafale jets for 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion), below what Berne is planning to spend for 22 Swedish planes, the newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday. The newspaper did not say when the offer for the 18 jets was made.

Neutral Switzerland has wrangled for the past three years over how to replace its ageing Northrop F-5E/F Tiger fighters, purchased in 1976 and 1981, with up to 33 new aircraft.

In November, Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab won a $3.4 billion deal to replace Switzerland's fighter jet fleet with 22 JAS-39 Gripens.

The Swiss government justified its decision to go with Saab's Gripen on the basis of affordability and because it fulfilled military requirements.

Citing a letter it had seen, the SonntagsZeitung reported that Dassault, which originally offered 22 Rafales for 4 billion francs, said it was never able to optimise its offer based on Switzerland's needs.

Now the Swiss government has decided what kind of plane to buy, that has become part of an armaments programme which is voted on by parliament, the defence ministry spokeswoman said.

Although parliament could reject it, the procurement effort would then have to begin again from scratch, with all competitors able to submit fresh bids, she said.

Dassault has struggled to find a foreign buyer for the multi-role Rafale, which is billed as one of the most effective fighters in the world but also one of the most expensive.

France's defence minister said in December production of the Rafale will end if it does not land any export orders. ($1 = 0.9188 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley, Editing by Mark Potter)