By Matthew Stock
| ZURICH, April 26
ZURICH, April 26 It can take off and land like a
helicopter but is stable like a plane. A new aerial robot is
taking to the Swiss skies in what its developers hope will be a
game-changer for agriculture.
Developed by Wingtra, a spin-off company from the Autonomous
Systems Lab at ETH Zurich university, the Wingtra 1 will be used
to help farmers collect data on their land.
"We combined the current technologies of drones, which are
quadcopters, and fixed-wings," said Stephanie Lambert, from
Wingtra's business development team.
Lambert said the aerial robot can start and land vertically
and transitions into forward flight, like an airplane, making it
more stable. It has a range of 60 kms (37 miles) on a single
charge and a cruising speed of 50km per hour.
Wingtra now plans to test its drone with farmers with the
aim of launching it in 2017.
