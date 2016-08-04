* Graphic on Alpine gloom tmsnrt.rs/2b5bRrA
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH Aug 4 The Swiss are a gloomy bunch,
despite glorious Alpine vistas, some of the world's best
chocolate and an economy that makes them among the richest in
the world.
Data on Thursday showed confidence among Swiss consumers was
deep in negative territory for the ninth straight quarter. It
was not a surprise - more often than not, that's where they are.
Over the 40 quarters of the past 10 years, only 12 have been
positive, and some of those were barely a blip.
"Security and continuity are important for Swiss consumers,"
said Martin Groeli, leader of retail and consumer products at
consultancy EY. "They're rather cautious."
Thursday's third-quarter consumer confidence reading was
minus 15, below the long-term average of minus 9 for the fifth
consecutive quarter.
It means residents on balance assessed the Swiss economy
more negatively than positively, based on a telephone survey of
around 1,200 households.
The gloom is relative.
"Although views of the general economic situation remain
fairly pessimistic, the situation is continuing to brighten
slightly," the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO)
said of a three-point increase to -27 in assessments of current
conditions.
But expectations for the economic outlook have dampened.
The Swiss economy faced major uncertainty after the Swiss
National Bank abandoned an exchange rate cap against the euro in
January 2015, causing the Swiss franc to soar and hitting
exports to the country's main trading partner.
The economy showed unexpected resilience during a "dark
year" and has seen breathing room from a slightly weaker franc
in 2016.
MISERY LOVES COMPANY
Swiss consumers, of course, are not alone in their worries,
forged by sluggish global growth, political unrest, and low
interest rates that have placed pension savings and an already
rocky financial sector on thinning ice.
Switzerland has joined neighbours bracing for the unknown
impact of Britons' vote to quit the European Union.
British consumer morale suffered its sharpest drop in more
than 26 years, hitting a reading of -12 as economists projected
a slide back into recession.
German confidence also slipped to 10 points.
But Swiss households have nonetheless have managed to be
some of the world's financially fittest and more pessimistic
even than peers at the epicentre of turmoil.
In 2015 the World Bank ranked Swiss people second in the
world by per capita gross domestic product and third by per
capita gross national income, valued at just over $84,000.
In Credit Suisse's 2015 Global Wealth Report, Switzerland
held on to its first-place rank and remained the only country
whose average adult net worth exceeded $500,000.
While it was also one of the countries with the highest
wealth inequality, median wealth stood at $107,600, making the
typical Swiss the sixth best off in the world.
Switzerland also ranked second in the 2016 World Happiness
Report, a kind of livability index. Unemployment stood at just
3.3 percent in June.
Still, the Swiss have expected brighter prospects in just 56
out of a total 176 quarters, or a cumulative 14 out of 44 years.
So why are consumers so downbeat when by all measures little
Switzerland is one of the richest in the world?
SECO's Ronald Indergand pointed to recent upticks in
unemployment as one cause for the mood. "Comparisons across
countries and the long run are somewhat dodgy," he added.
The data points to a Swiss tendency towards financial
moroseness. Since 1990, average consumer confidence has stood at
-9 points, up slightly from -9.3 in the first survey conducted
in October 1972.
Meanwhile, per capita GDP rose 48 percent since 1990 to a
provisional 78,432 francs ($80,526) in 2014. That is over a
period in which consumer prices rose just 31 percent, suggesting
a hike in individual purchasing power.
But households did not foresee more savings in 2016 and
found it a somewhat less auspicious time to make big purchases.
At least there was one sweet spot in the mood. Zuercher
Kantonalbank said the results came in better than expected.
($1 = 0.9740 Swiss francs)
