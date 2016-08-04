ZURICH Aug 4 Swiss consumers maintained their
gloomy outlook in July, carrying a stint of household pessimism
into its ninth consecutive quarter.
The third-quarter consumer confidence reading
marked the fifth straight result below the country's already
downbeat average, indicating an unusually poor assessment in a
country that, despite hurdles over recent years, has remained
one of the world's richest.
"The Swiss consumer sentiment index has languished below the
long-term average of -9 points since the survey undertaken in
July 2015," the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO)
said on Thursday.
Its reading of -15 points in July meant residents on balance
assessed the Swiss economy more negatively than positively,
based on the results of a telephone survey of around 1,200
households.
The Swiss economy has faced major uncertainty after the
Swiss National Bank abandoned an exchange rate cap against the
euro in January 2015, causing the Swiss franc to soar and
exports to the country's main trading partner to take a hit. But
the economy showed unexpected resilience during a "dark year".
Since then, Swiss households have braced for the as-yet
unknown impact of Britain's decision to the leave the European
Union.
But Swiss households have nonetheless remained some of the
world's fittest in financial terms.
In 2015 the World Bank ranked Swiss people second in the
world by per capita gross domestic product and third by per
capita gross national income, valued at just over $84,000 per
head.
In Credit Suisse's 2015 Global Wealth Report, Switzerland
held on to its first-place rank and remained the only country
whose average adult net worth exceeded $500,000.
While it was also one of the countries with the highest
wealth inequality, the report said, median wealth stood at
$107,600, making the typical Swiss the sixth best off in the
world. Unemployment stood at just 3.3 percent in June.
Since the first sentiment survey conducted in October 1972,
the Swiss have expected brighter prospects in just 56 out of a
total 176 quarters, or a cumulative 14 out of 44 years.
