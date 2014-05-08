ZURICH May 8 The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped slightly to one point in April from two points in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES

Q2 2014 Q1 2014 Q2 2013

Sentiment index* 1 2 -5

Sub components:

Consumers' assessment of:

- economic outlook 8 18 3

- unemployment outlook 30 40 47

- future personal finances 1 4 2

- likelihood of saving 25 25 23

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

FORECASTS

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of between 0 and 7 points with a median value in the poll of 5 analysts of 3 points.

