ZURICH May 8 The Swiss consumer sentiment index
slipped slightly to
one point in April from two points in January, the State
Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
Q2 2014 Q1 2014 Q2 2013
Sentiment index* 1 2 -5
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook 8 18 3
- unemployment outlook 30 40 47
- future personal finances 1 4 2
- likelihood of saving 25 25 23
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled
from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
FORECASTS
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of
between 0 and 7 points with a median value in the poll of
5 analysts of 3 points.
