* April Swiss CPI falls 1 pct y/y, up 0.1 pct m/m
* Core inflation at -1.2 pct y/y
* Monthly rise on higher prices for petrol, travel, summer
clothes
* SNB capped franc in Sept. at 1.20 to limit deflation risks
By Andrew Thompson and Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, May 7 Swiss consumer prices barely rose
in April, leaving them lower on an annual basis and reinforcing
the rationale behind the Swiss National Bank's currency cap to
shield the economy from deflation.
Data showed on Monday that Swiss consumer prices rose just
0.1 percent last month from March, held up chiefly by higher
prices for petrol, summer clothing, package holiday tours and
air transport.
On an annual basis, prices fell 1.0 percent, the Federal
Statistics Office said. It was the seventh consecutive decline
in the year-on-year index, which has been falling since October
2011.
Core inflation - which strips out more volatile components
like food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel -
fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
"Inflation should remain in negative territory for some
months," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron. "For the
SNB this probably means no change - given inflation remains for
now more or less in line with their forecast."
To contain the risk of the red-hot franc tipping the economy
into recession and deflation, the Swiss National Bank capped the
currency last September at 1.20 per euro.
Although the SNB forecasts prices falling this year, the
economy has so far escaped contraction and the central bank
forecasts growth of around 1 percent for 2012.
The SNB has said it is ready to take further steps if
deflation risks make it necessary.
Yet most analysts contend further measures do not seem
imminent as unemployment remains low, leading indicators such as
the sentiment gauge KOF signal rising momentum and
the Alpine economy seems generally more robust than its
neighbours.
The jobless rate clocked in at 3.1 percent in April, data on
Monday also showed.
BACKGROUND