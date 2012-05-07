* April Swiss CPI falls 1 pct y/y, up 0.1 pct m/m
* Core inflation at -1.2 pct y/y
* Monthly rise on higher prices for petrol, travel, summer
clothes
* SNB capped franc in Sept. at 1.20 to limit deflation risks
By Andrew Thompson and Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, May 7 Swiss consumer prices barely rose
in April, leaving them falling on an annual basis and
underlining the rationale behind the Swiss National Bank's
currency cap to shield the economy from deflation.
Huge investment flows into Switzerland, seen as a safe port
of call during the financial and euro zone crises, have sent the
franc soaring, pushing down domestic prices and prompting the
central bank to step in and try to hold the line.
Data showed on Monday that Swiss consumer prices rose just
0.1 percent last month from March, held up chiefly by higher
prices for petrol, summer clothing, package holiday tours and
air transport.
But on an annual basis, prices fell 1.0 percent, the Federal
Statistics Office said.
It was the seventh consecutive decline in the year-on-year
index, which has been falling since October 2011.
Furthermore, core inflation - which strips out more volatile
components like food and beverages, seasonal products, energy
and fuel - fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier, the data
showed.
"Inflation should remain in negative territory for some
months," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron. "For the
SNB (Swiss National Bank) this probably means no change - given
inflation remains for now more or less in line with their
forecast."
To contain the risk of the red-hot franc tipping the economy
into recession and deflation, the SNB capped the currency last
September at 1.20 per euro.
HARD TO CHANGE
Financial markets are watching keenly for any sign the bank
could shift the cap to weaken the franc further after some
politicians, trade unions and exporters advocated shifting the
limit towards 1.30 or even 1.40.
Many analysts, however, contend that further measures do not
seem imminent as unemployment remains low, leading indicators
such as the sentiment gauge KOF signal rising
momentum and the economy seems generally more robust than its
neighbours.
The bank's new chairman, Thomas Jordan, said two weeks ago
that policymakers would take further steps if deflation risks
resurface.
But he insisted that the cap is an emergency step and cannot
simply be adjusted at will.
"A minimum exchange rate is an extreme measure only to be
introduced in a situation of massive overvaluation with the aim
of averting the worst developments," Jordan told the SNB's
annual shareholders' meeting.
He said the fact that the franc had jumped to 1.20 per euro
from 1.12 within minutes of the SNB announcing the cap on Sept.
6 might have created the impression that the step was a normal
measure that was straightforward to put in place.
"It is neither a panacea capable of solving all the problems
facing the Swiss economy, nor can it simply be implemented for
any desired level, free of any risk," he said.
Although the SNB forecasts prices falling this year, the
economy has so far escaped contraction and the central bank
forecasts growth of around 1 percent for 2012.
The jobless rate clocked in at 3.1 percent in April, data on
Monday also showed.
BACKGROUND