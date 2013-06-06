* Swiss CPI falls 0.5 pct y/y in May vs -0.6 pct in April
* Weak price pressure supports SNB cap
* Economists expect franc cap to stay in place
* Core inflation moving back towards zero
(Adds analysts comment, details)
ZURICH, June 6 Swiss consumer prices fell at a
slightly slower pace on an annual basis in May, data showed on
Thursday, but still-weak price pressure continued to support the
case for the Swiss National Bank to keep a lid on the franc to
ward off deflation.
Prices rose 0.1 percent month-on-month, in line with average
analyst forecasts and up from zero in April. Prices fell 0.5
percent on the year, just beating forecasts for a drop of 0.6
percent.
The Federal Statistics Office said while rents, food,
clothes and organised travel became more expensive, prices for
oil products continued to fall.
"There are still no signs of inflationary dangers, meaning
the SNB can stick to its policy. It shows the introduction of
the exchange rate floor was justified," said ZKB economist David
Marmet.
Seeking to prevent deflation and a recession, the SNB capped
the franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 after investors
looking for a safe haven from the euro zone crisis had pushed
the Swiss currency from one record high to another.
As euro zone tensions have eased, the franc fell to its
weakest level against the single currency in two years in May,
but that has not yet translated into higher import prices.
"We see neither inflationary nor deflationary risks," said
Sarasin economist Alessandro Bee.
"The influence of the weaker franc will become noticeable
in the next few months. The weaker franc will push up prices but
stagnating energy prices will counter the franc effect."
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said again on Sunday that the
franc was still highly valued, despite the recent weakening. He
said the SNB did not plan to "fine-tune" its policy on the franc
although it would not rule out any steps to meet its goals.
The SNB, which holds its next quarterly monetary policy
meeting on June 20, forecasts prices to fall 0.2 percent in 2013
and rise by 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent in 2014 and 2015.
A large majority of economists polled by Reuters said they
saw the cap unchanged for the next 12 months, citing a
deteriorating inflation outlook, weak economic growth and the
costs of defending a higher cap.
Core inflation, which strips out more volatile components
such as food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel,
fell 0.4 percent in May, compared to a drop of 0.6 percent in
April.
"It is reassuring that core inflation rates, which are still
in negative territory, are slowly moving towards zero. We have a
normalisation there. Deflation risks were important but they
should have disappeared by the end of the year," said Marmet.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by
Catherine Evans)