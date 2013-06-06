* Swiss CPI falls 0.5 pct y/y in May vs -0.6 pct in April

* Weak price pressure supports SNB cap

* Economists expect franc cap to stay in place

* Core inflation moving back towards zero (Adds analysts comment, details)

ZURICH, June 6 Swiss consumer prices fell at a slightly slower pace on an annual basis in May, data showed on Thursday, but still-weak price pressure continued to support the case for the Swiss National Bank to keep a lid on the franc to ward off deflation.

Prices rose 0.1 percent month-on-month, in line with average analyst forecasts and up from zero in April. Prices fell 0.5 percent on the year, just beating forecasts for a drop of 0.6 percent.

The Federal Statistics Office said while rents, food, clothes and organised travel became more expensive, prices for oil products continued to fall.

"There are still no signs of inflationary dangers, meaning the SNB can stick to its policy. It shows the introduction of the exchange rate floor was justified," said ZKB economist David Marmet.

Seeking to prevent deflation and a recession, the SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 after investors looking for a safe haven from the euro zone crisis had pushed the Swiss currency from one record high to another.

As euro zone tensions have eased, the franc fell to its weakest level against the single currency in two years in May, but that has not yet translated into higher import prices.

"We see neither inflationary nor deflationary risks," said Sarasin economist Alessandro Bee.

"The influence of the weaker franc will become noticeable in the next few months. The weaker franc will push up prices but stagnating energy prices will counter the franc effect."

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said again on Sunday that the franc was still highly valued, despite the recent weakening. He said the SNB did not plan to "fine-tune" its policy on the franc although it would not rule out any steps to meet its goals.

The SNB, which holds its next quarterly monetary policy meeting on June 20, forecasts prices to fall 0.2 percent in 2013 and rise by 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent in 2014 and 2015.

A large majority of economists polled by Reuters said they saw the cap unchanged for the next 12 months, citing a deteriorating inflation outlook, weak economic growth and the costs of defending a higher cap.

Core inflation, which strips out more volatile components such as food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel, fell 0.4 percent in May, compared to a drop of 0.6 percent in April.

"It is reassuring that core inflation rates, which are still in negative territory, are slowly moving towards zero. We have a normalisation there. Deflation risks were important but they should have disappeared by the end of the year," said Marmet. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Catherine Evans)