* CPI down 0.1 pct y/y; smallest fall since Oct 2011
* Analysts had forecast a drop of 0.4 pct
* SNB says 1.20 franc cap against euro remains key policy
instrument
ZURICH, July 5 Swiss annual consumer prices fell
at a slower pace than expected in June, data showed on Friday,
underscoring how the Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc is
helping to ease deflationary pressures.
Prices fell 0.1 percent on the year, compared to forecasts
for a drop of 0.4 percent and to a fall of 0.5 percent in May.
Prices rose 0.1 percent month-on-month, compared to average
forecast for a fall of 0.1 percent.
The Statistics Office said the monthly rise was mainly due
to higher prices for fruit, vegetables and oil products which
offset the start of the summer sales for clothing and shoes.
The year-on-year reading was the smallest decline in prices
since October 2011.
"Switzerland has been in a deflationary spiral for so long
that one month is unlikely to break that run, but it will still
encourage the Swiss National Bank that its 1.20 Swiss franc cap
is not only working on an FX basis but also for prices," Tony
Nyman, an analyst at Informa Global Markets, said.
Seeking to prevent deflation and a recession, the SNB capped
the franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 after investors
looking for a safe haven from the euro zone crisis had pushed
the Swiss currency to a series of record highs.
In a speech last week, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said
the cap remained a key policy instrument, and without it further
uncertainty could send the franc much higher against the euro.
The SNB said at its June policy meeting that inflation
should remain low for the foreseeable future, trimming its
forecast for 2013 to -0.3 percent from -0.2 percent.
It confirmed its forecast for prices to rise 0.2 percent in
2014 and 0.7 percent in 2015.
Core prices, which strip out volatile components such as
food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel, fell 0.2
percent in June, compared to a drop of 0.4 percent in May.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing
by John Stonestreet)