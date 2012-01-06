* CPI y/y -0.7 pct vs forecast for -0.6 pct

ZURICH, Jan 6 A slightly bigger than expected fall in Swiss prices in December does not mean the country is facing serious deflation risks and should not increase pressure on the central bank to take further steps to weaken the Swiss franc, analysts said on Friday.

Swiss consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in December from a month earlier, the Federal Statistics Office said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected them to be flat.

Prices were down 0.7 percent compared with the previous year, versus forecasts for a fall of 0.6 percent.

The fall in December was mainly due to lower prices for package holidays and the beginning of seasonal sales in the clothing sector, the statistics office said.

Prices for imported goods fell 3.3 percent versus a year ago while consumers had to pay 0.2 percent more for domestic goods.

"The negative inflation is mainly due to imported goods, which is a sign of higher purchasing power as people have to pay less because of the strong franc. That is rather positive for the economy and no deflationary shock," Credit Suisse economist Thomas Herrmann said.

The Swiss National Bank put a halt to the Swiss franc's appreciation by capping the exchange rate at 1.20 francs per euro on Sept. 6, and so far it has resisted calls to shift the cap to weaken it further.

Data published on Friday showed the SNB's foreign currency reserves rose to 254 billion Swiss francs in December, from 232 billion francs in November, but these figures do not allow to deduct how much the SNB spent to maintain the franc cap.

"The rise in the SNB's foreign currency reserves reflects currency swaps and exchange rate fluctuations," SNB spokeswoman Silvia Oppliger said.

The SNB said at its monetary policy meeting in December that it could take further measures to weaken the franc if the economic outlook worsened and the risk of deflation resurfaced.

"A lower than expected inflation rate is sure to fuel that debate but we think that these figures do not reflect deflation. Why? Because the job market is still doing pretty well, the same holds true for salary and credit growth. Indicators such as the purchasing managers' index and its price component have also improved," Credit Suisse's Herrmann said.

Swiss manufacturing rebounded to grow in December after three months of contraction, data showed this week. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Chris Pizzey)