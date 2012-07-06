* June CPI -1.1 pct y/y vs Reuters poll for 1.0 pct fall

* Prices fall 0.3 pct m/m, in line with f'cast

* Trend backs SNB policy that franc cap needed for economy

ZURICH, June 6 Swiss consumer prices fell in June month-on-month for the first time since January, data showed on Friday, supporting the Swiss National Bank's conviction that its cap against the euro is the right policy to protect the economy.

Consumer prices fell 0.3 percent during June and were 1.1 percent lower from a year ago, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The fall, broadly in line with expectations, was largely due to lower oil prices and the start of summer sales, the statistics office said.

The resumption of month-on-month price falls supported comments by SNB president Thomas Jordan in a weekend newspaper interview that the problem Switzerland faced was one of deflation rather that inflation.

"Inflation continues to be deep in negative territory," Sarasin economist Alessandro Bee said. "It still supports the SNB's policy which says we have to stick to the currency floor to reinflate the economy."

Deflation was cited as one of the main reasons behind the SNB's decision last September to set a cap of 1.20 francs to the euro, after safe-haven buying sent the currency up by some 20 percent against the single currency in a matter of months.

Adding to signs that the threat of inflation is minimal, core inflation - which strips out more volatile components like food, beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel - fell 1.2 percent in June.

At its latest policy review on June 14, the SNB trimmed its inflation forecast for 2012 to minus 0.5 percent from minus 0.6 percent, but kept its forecasts for 2013 and 2014 steady at 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

An upbeat batch of economic indicators has suggested the cap is helping stabilise the Swiss economy, with robust domestic consumption fuelling stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter.

Data released earlier this week showed retail sales growth accelerated in May while the leading KOF economic indicator posted a higher than expected rise in June.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected consumer prices to dip 0.3 percent on average compared to the previous month and fall 1.0 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by John Stonestreet)