* June CPI -1.1 pct y/y vs Reuters poll for 1.0 pct fall
* Prices fall 0.3 pct m/m, in line with f'cast
* Trend backs SNB policy that franc cap needed for economy
ZURICH, June 6 Swiss consumer prices fell in
June month-on-month for the first time since January, data
showed on Friday, supporting the Swiss National Bank's
conviction that its cap against the euro is the right policy to
protect the economy.
Consumer prices fell 0.3 percent during June and were 1.1
percent lower from a year ago, the Federal Statistics Office
said.
The fall, broadly in line with expectations, was largely due
to lower oil prices and the start of summer sales, the
statistics office said.
The resumption of month-on-month price falls supported
comments by SNB president Thomas Jordan in a weekend newspaper
interview that the problem Switzerland faced was one of
deflation rather that inflation.
"Inflation continues to be deep in negative territory,"
Sarasin economist Alessandro Bee said. "It still supports the
SNB's policy which says we have to stick to the currency floor
to reinflate the economy."
Deflation was cited as one of the main reasons behind the
SNB's decision last September to set a cap of 1.20 francs to the
euro, after safe-haven buying sent the currency up by some 20
percent against the single currency in a matter of months.
Adding to signs that the threat of inflation is minimal,
core inflation - which strips out more volatile components like
food, beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel - fell 1.2
percent in June.
At its latest policy review on June 14, the SNB trimmed its
inflation forecast for 2012 to minus 0.5 percent from minus 0.6
percent, but kept its forecasts for 2013 and 2014 steady at 0.3
percent and 0.6 percent respectively.
An upbeat batch of economic indicators has suggested the cap
is helping stabilise the Swiss economy, with robust domestic
consumption fuelling stronger-than-expected growth in the first
quarter.
Data released earlier this week showed retail sales growth
accelerated in May while the leading KOF economic indicator
posted a higher than expected rise in June.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected consumer prices to
dip 0.3 percent on average compared to the previous month and
fall 1.0 percent from a year ago.
