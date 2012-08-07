ZURICH, Aug 7 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.7
percent from a year ago and were 0.5 percent lower compared with
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Tuesday .
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
July 2012 June 2012 July 2011
Pct change m/m -0.5 -0.3 -0.8
Pct change y/y -0.7 -1.1 0.5
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.0 99.5 99.7
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.0 -1.2 0.2
Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.4 -1.6 0.0
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.8
High -0.6
Low -1.0
M/M
Median -0.6
High -0.8
Low -0.4
BACKGROUND
