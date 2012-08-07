ZURICH, Aug 7 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.7 percent from a year ago and were 0.5 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday . CONSUMER PRICE INDEX July 2012 June 2012 July 2011 Pct change m/m -0.5 -0.3 -0.8 Pct change y/y -0.7 -1.1 0.5 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.0 99.5 99.7 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.0 -1.2 0.2 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.4 -1.6 0.0 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.8 High -0.6 Low -1.0 M/M Median -0.6 High -0.8 Low -0.4 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments