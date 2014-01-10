* Swiss CPI at 0.1 pct y/y in Dec, unchanged from Nov
* Prices rise y/y for second month in a row
ZURICH Jan 10 Swiss annual inflation hovered in
positive territory for the second month running in December,
official data showed on Friday, underscoring the success of the
Swiss National Bank's policy of capping the franc to ward off
deflation.
The SNB capped the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro in September
2011 to protect the economy from deflation and recession after
the safe-haven unit made large gains.
Prices rose 0.1 percent on the year last month, having risen
for the first time in more than two years in November, the
Federal Statistics Office said. The reading fell just short of
economists' expectations for a 0.2 percent rise.
"The SNB can ... congratulate themselves that their
policies, including the 1.20 Swiss franc cap, are very slowly
working," said Global Informa Markets analyst Tony Nyman, adding
the reading was unlikely to have an impact on policy.
Prices fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in December, mainly
due to lower prices for medicine, package holidays, clothing and
shoes, the statistics office said.
The average annualised inflation rate in 2013 was -0.2
percent, it said.
The inflation reading adds to a series of upbeat economic
data such as Switzerland's leading KOF indicator, which showed
the Swiss economy may gain momentum in the first half of 2014.
Data, along with signs of a recovering global economy, have
led some economists to question whether the cap may prove
increasingly unnecessary.
Earlier this week, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan reiterated the
importance of the franc cap to monetary policy, saying it was
the correct tool for ensuring appropriate monetary conditions
for the foreseeable future.
Core inflation, which strips out more volatile components
such as food and beverages, seasonal products, energy and fuel,
was flat on the year in December, compared to 0.1 percent in
November.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Elizabeth Piper)