Feb 10 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.8
percent from a year ago in January and were 0.4 percent
lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Friday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
JAN 2012 DEC 2011 JAN 2011
Pct change m/m -0.4 -0.2 -0.4
Pct change y/y -0.8 -0.7 0.3
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 98.9 99.3 99.6
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.0 -1.1 0.0
Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.4 -1.6 -0.1
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.7
High -0.5
Low -0.8
M/M
Median -0.3
High -0.2
Low -0.4
BACKGROUND
