ZURICH, March 8 Swiss consumer prices
fell 0.9 percent in February from a year ago and were
0.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal
Statistics Office said on Thursday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2011
Pct change m/m 0.3 -0.4 0.4
Pct change y/y -0.9 -0.8 0.5
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.1 98.9 100.0
Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.2 -1.0 0.1
Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.2 -1.4 0.1
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.9
High -0.8
Low -1.2
M/M
Median 0.2
High 0.3
Low -0.1
BACKGROUND
