ZURICH, April 5 Swiss consumer prices fell 1.0 p ercent in March from a year ago and were 0.6 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thu rsday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX March 2012 Feb 2012 March 2011 Pct change m/m 0.6 0.3 0.6 Pct change y/y -1.0 -0.9 1.0 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.7 99.1 100.7 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.2 0.2 0.6 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.6 0.2 0.8 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -1.1 High -0.7 Low -1.3 M/M Median 0.4 High 0.5 Low 0.0