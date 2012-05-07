ZURICH, May 7 Swiss consumer prices fell 1.0
p ercent from a year ago but were 0.1 percent higher compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Monday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
Apr 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2011
Pct change m/m 0.1 0.6 0.1
Pct change y/y -1.0 -1.0 0.3
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.8 99.7 100.8
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.2 -1.2 -0.1
Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.5 -1.6 -0.1
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.9
High -0.3
Low -1.0
M/M
Median 0.2
High 0.8
Low 0.0
BACKGROUND
