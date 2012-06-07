ZURICH, June 7 Swiss consumer prices in May fell
1.0 p ercent from a year ago and were unchanged compared with the
previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Th ursday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
May 2012 April May 2011
2012
Pct change m/m 0.0 0.1 0.0
Pct change y/y -1.0 -1.0 0.4
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.8 99.8 100.8
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.2 -1.2 0.0
Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.5 -1.5 -0.2
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.9
High -0.8
Low -1.2
M/M
Median 0.1
High 0.2
Low -0.1
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on
For recent Swiss National Bank comments