ZURICH, Sept 5 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.5 percent from a year ago and were umnchanged compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesda y. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Aug 2012 July 2012 Aug 2011 Pct change m/m 0.0 -0.5 -0.3 Pct change y/y -0.5 -0.7 0.2 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.0 99.0 99.4 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.1 -1.0 0.0 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.4 -1.4 -0.2 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median 0.1 High 0.2 Low -0.2 M/M Median -0.6 High -0.3 Low -0.6 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments