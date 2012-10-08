ZURICH, Oct 8 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.4 p ercent from a year ago and were 0.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Mon day. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Sept. 12 Aug. 12 Sept. 11 Pct change m/m 0.3 0.0 0.3 Pct change y/y -0.4 -0.5 0.5 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.3 99.0 99.7 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.0 -1.1 0.2 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.3 -1.4 0.0 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.4 High -0.2 Low -0.8 M/M Median 0.3 High 0.5 Low -0.1 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments