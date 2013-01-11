ZURICH, Jan 11 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.4
percent in December from a year ago and were 0.2 percent lower
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Friday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011
Pct change m/m -0.2 -0.3 -0.2
Pct change y/y -0.4 -0.4 -0.7
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 98.9 99.1 99.3
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.6 -0.6 -1.1
Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.7 -0.7 -1.6
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.2
High -0.1
Low -0.4
M/M
Median 0.0
High 0.1
Low -0.2
