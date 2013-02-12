ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in January from a year ago and were also 0.3 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Jan 2013 Dec 2012 Jan 2012 Pct change m/m -0.3 -0.2 -0.4 Pct change y/y -0.3 -0.4 -0.8 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 98.6 98.9 98.9 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.4 -0.6 -1.0 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.5 -0.7 -1.4 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.3 High -0.1 Low -0.4 M/M Median -0.3 High -0.1 Low -0.4 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments