ZURICH, March 8 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.3
percent from a year ago and were 0.3 percent higher compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Friday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
Feb '13 Jan '13 Feb '12
Pct change m/m 0.3 -0.3 0.3
Pct change y/y -0.3 -0.3 -0.9
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 98.9 98.6 99.1
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.4 -0.4 0.2
Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.5 -0.5 0.2
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.3
High -0.4
Low -0.2
M/M
Median 0.3
High 0.4
Low 0.1
