ZURICH, June 6 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.5
percent in May from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Thursday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
May 2013 April May 2012
2013
Pct change m/m 0.1 0.0 0.0
Pct change y/y -0.5 -0.6 -1.0
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.2 99.1 99.8
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.4 -0.6 -1.2
Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.5 -0.7 -1.5
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median -0.6
High -0.5
Low -0.7
M/M
Median 0.1
High 0.2
Low -0.1
