ZURICH, March 7 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.1 percent from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Feb 2014 Jan 2014 Feb 2013 Pct change m/m 0.1 -0.3 0.3 Pct change y/y -0.1 0.1 -0.3 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 98.7 98.6 98.9 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.1 -0.1 -0.4 Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.2 0.2 -0.5 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median 0.0 High 0.1 Low -0.3 M/M Median 0.2 High 0.4 Low 0.1